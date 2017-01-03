B.C. government reviews homeowner grants amid rising property assessments
Homeowners across parts of southern British Columbia have received big increases in the assessed value of their homes, prompting the government to review who qualifies for a grant that helps reduce property taxes. Property assessments from 2016 were posted online Tuesday by BC Assessment , which announced last month that homeowners can expect values for single family homes in much of B.C.'s Lower Mainland and the Victoria area on Vancouver Island to jump between 30 and 50 per cent from last year.
