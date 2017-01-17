B.C. First Nations take Crown to court over Trans Mountain pipeline...

B.C. First Nations take Crown to cour...

Northern Life

Three First Nations are taking the federal government to court over its decision to approve the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline that they say poses a serious threat to the environment and their way of life. Representatives from the Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh nations, and the Coldwater Indian Band say the Crown failed to consult them before approving the project, which would run from Alberta to British Columbia's south coast.

British Columbia

