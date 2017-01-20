B.C. economy forecast to fall from to...

B.C. economy forecast to fall from top but stay strong despite housing crunch

Read more: Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times

British Columbia's high performance economic engine is forecast to gear down this year as the province's housing market cools, say some economic experts. B.C.'s economy has led Canada over the past two years, but that trend is not expected to hold in 2017, with Manitoba and Ontario projected to lead the country, says an RBC Economics forecast.

British Columbia

