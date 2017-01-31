B.C. construction school reverses pol...

B.C. construction school reverses policy banning Israeli students

A private school that teaches log home and wood fame construction has apologized to a man whose application was rejected because he is from Israel. B'nai Brith Canada says the Israeli engineering student and amateur carpenter wanted to take a course at the Island School of Building Arts on Gabriola Island, east of Nanaimo in British Columbia.

