B.C. considers business sales tax relief

7 hrs ago Read more: Maple Ridge News

B.C. is the only place in North America that charges sales tax on business electricity bills, a cost the finance ministry is considering removing to help the struggling forest and mining industries. The issue was identified in November when an expert panel on tax competitiveness reported back to Finance Minister Mike de Jong.

