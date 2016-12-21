Arrest made after man drives into Three Valley Gap avalanche closure
A man who was wanted by police was arrested after driving past flaggers into an avalanche closure on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Revelstoke on Friday. Revelstoke RCMP say they were called to the Trans-Canada Highway in Three Valley Gap when a driver ignored flaggers and drove into an area that was closed for avalanche control on Friday, Dec. 30, at 9 a.m. Police arrived on scene to find a 1998 Pontiac Sunfire that was stopped and contained by a grader and snow plow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni...
|Mon
|Bobb
|5
|Pipeline may well be defeated in courts, not th...
|Dec 30
|Stop Statism
|2
|Murder trial date set (May '08)
|Dec 30
|Mell6200
|82
|Specialty wood industry reaches out to world
|Dec 29
|Globe
|1
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|Dec 26
|lucky they alive
|1
|16-year-old girl 'gang raped' at rave, photos p... (Sep '10)
|Dec 24
|another victim
|134
|Warmer, wet weather ahead for Lower Mainland
|Dec 20
|UK Scotland storms
|2
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC