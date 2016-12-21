Arrest made after man drives into Three Valley Gap avalanche closure

A man who was wanted by police was arrested after driving past flaggers into an avalanche closure on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Revelstoke on Friday. Revelstoke RCMP say they were called to the Trans-Canada Highway in Three Valley Gap when a driver ignored flaggers and drove into an area that was closed for avalanche control on Friday, Dec. 30, at 9 a.m. Police arrived on scene to find a 1998 Pontiac Sunfire that was stopped and contained by a grader and snow plow.

