Arctic Outflow Warning for Fraser Valley has homeless advocates calling for help
Global BC meteorologist Kristi Gordon says -8 degree weather is hitting the area, but the high-pressure system is driving cold air which makes it feel much colder. "When we get this arctic outflow with these strong winds being forced through the Fraser Valley, areas like Chilliwack, Agassiz, and Abbotsford get really hit, getting the brunt of the outflow through the Valley from Hope out to those areas."
