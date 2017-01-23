Another Marine Drive restaurant perma...

Another Marine Drive restaurant permanently closed

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Lake Cowichan Gazette

Pearl Bistro and Oyster Bar , which has been a fixture on White Rock's Marine Drive since 2004, has joined the growing list of restaurants that have permanently closed on the waterfront. It brings the number of restaurants that have left the 1A1 2-kilometre-long strip in the last four years to at least a dozen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Murder trial date set (May '08) 13 hr Mell6200 83
News Antifascist rally planned in New Westminster fo... 15 hr Justin 1
News Fraser Valley residents to get their say on B.C... 15 hr Justin 1
News Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t... 16 hr tax was 2 end wit... 2
News Langley residents can join B.C. budget telephon... 19 hr fed tax was 4 WW1 1
News Looking Back: As Canada turns 150 Tue lookin at today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Mon Investments eh 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,628 • Total comments across all topics: 278,240,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC