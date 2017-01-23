Another Marine Drive restaurant permanently closed
Pearl Bistro and Oyster Bar , which has been a fixture on White Rock's Marine Drive since 2004, has joined the growing list of restaurants that have permanently closed on the waterfront. It brings the number of restaurants that have left the 1A1 2-kilometre-long strip in the last four years to at least a dozen.
