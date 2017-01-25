Another fatal accident on Alberni Highway near Parksville

A 27-year-old man from Coombs is dead following a single-vehicle accident Sunday morning on the Alberni Highway near the Inland Highway overpass. Shortly after 4 a.m. on January 29, the B.C. Ambulance Service, volunteer firefighters and the Oceanside RCMP were called to a single vehicle collision on the Alberni Highway near exit 51. The vehicle, a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe, was being driven towards Parksville, when just past the merge lane to enter Highway 19, the driver lost control and went off the road right before colliding with a utility pole.

