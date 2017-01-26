Another delay in murder love-triangle...

Another delay in murder love-triangle sentencing

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Salmon Arm Observer

There has been another delay in the sentencing of a Salmon Arm man convicted last year of first-degree murder after shooting a romantic rival to death more than eight years ago. At the request of his lawyer, the man will meet with doctors as part of the report on sentence suitability.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salmon Arm Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Buy LANGLEY TOWNHOUSES | TOENHOUSES IN LANGLEY ... 45 min Ajuna 1
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 7 hr albeahorsespetootie 5
News Antifascist rally planned in New Westminster fo... 16 hr The NWO empire 2
News Vacationing in Canada's backyard (Jun '16) 17 hr Cadaverously old ... 2
News Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13) Fri Ansound 70
News Tighter water restrictions welcomed: Metro Vanc... Thu r sewers goin in2... 1
News Manitoulin's most renowned daughter, artist Dap... Jan 26 RIP 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,708 • Total comments across all topics: 278,349,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC