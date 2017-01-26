Another delay in murder love-triangle sentencing
There has been another delay in the sentencing of a Salmon Arm man convicted last year of first-degree murder after shooting a romantic rival to death more than eight years ago. At the request of his lawyer, the man will meet with doctors as part of the report on sentence suitability.
