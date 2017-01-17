'Amazing' South Surrey crossing guard remembered
He was 86. Saide became a well-known sight to drivers starting in 1998, when he began watching over children crossing 176 Street at 20 Avenue, as they headed to the now-closed Grandview Elementary. After eight years, he took up post in the 17100-block of 24 Avenue, where students heading to and from Pacific Heights Elementary counted on his watchful eye, and motorists came to know his trademark two-finger wave.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Surrey Leader.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The Bachelor Canada': Open casting calls annou...
|7 hr
|Silk Road eh
|1
|Flooding near Creston, B.C., forces evacuation ...
|Jan 16
|Galen
|1
|Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13)
|Jan 15
|Stop Statism
|64
|MP answers questions from community
|Jan 15
|Torys no better
|1
|VIDEO: Crown attempts to stay MiningWatch Canad...
|Jan 14
|Editor
|1
|Canada 150: David Suzuki developed a rare talen...
|Jan 14
|Editor
|1
|Surrey, Langley in talks for Kinder Morgan pipe...
|Jan 14
|Town got Hush cash
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC