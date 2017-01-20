Almost 2K people have used Vancouver warming centres to escape the cold
Steve Murray is just one of the 1,860 people who have used community centres open overnight in Vancouver to provide warming centres as a cold winter continues. "It really helps a lot because it's cold out," he said early Saturday morning after spending the night at the Creekside Community Centre.
