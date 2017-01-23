Allegedly abducted New West girl with police in Bellingham

Bellingham Police confirm they are on-scene with 9-year-old Makayla Estrada-Weber of New Westminster, subject of an Amber Alert, and her mom 48-year-old Wilma Estrada of Vancouver. Earlier today police had found Estrada's vehicle at a hotel in Bellingham after she fled to the U.S last night in breach of a court order.

