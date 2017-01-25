Accused in shooting death of Surrey realtor expected to be sentenced Monday
Colin Hill was shot and killed during an altercation with an intruder in his Surrey, BC home on July 12, 2015. Khouri Lamar Green, the man who pleaded guilty in November to second degree murder, sat with his head bowed throughout.
