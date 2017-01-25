Accused in shooting death of Surrey r...

Accused in shooting death of Surrey realtor expected to be sentenced Monday

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: 900 CHML AM

Colin Hill was shot and killed during an altercation with an intruder in his Surrey, BC home on July 12, 2015. Khouri Lamar Green, the man who pleaded guilty in November to second degree murder, sat with his head bowed throughout.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 900 CHML AM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 6 hr NWO empire 6
News Michaela Pereira (Jun '09) 20 hr Andrew 61
News Gotcha! School Kid Ambushes Trudeau [VIDEO] Sun JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 2
Buy LANGLEY TOWNHOUSES | TOENHOUSES IN LANGLEY ... Sat Ajuna 1
News Antifascist rally planned in New Westminster fo... Jan 28 The NWO empire 2
News Vacationing in Canada's backyard (Jun '16) Jan 28 Cadaverously old ... 2
News Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13) Jan 27 Ansound 70
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,391 • Total comments across all topics: 278,405,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC