Abbotsford senior killed in fatal collision
Constable Ian MacDonald says the 78-year-old was struck at a crosswalk by a driver in the area of South Fraser Way and Hill Tout Street just before 10 a.m. Police say even though the car wasn't speeding, the the man's condition quickly worsened and he later died in hospital.
