$5 million for aging BC Spca shelters

$5 million for aging BC Spca shelters

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Langley Times

The money is set to support the society's eight-year Facilities Development and Services Plan to replace or renovate aging shelters throughout the province. "We are grateful to the Province of B.C. for their ongoing support of homeless, abused and vulnerable animals," said Craig Daniell, chief executive officer of the BC SPCA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Langley Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadians expected to rally 6 hr Cadaverously old ... 2
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) 9 hr Liars 2
News Nanaimo bridges closed briefly while Mounties i... 10 hr mike l 1
News 'It's wrong on all levels': Canadians affected ... 16 hr we will see 1
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate Mon NWO empire 6
News Michaela Pereira (Jun '09) Sun Andrew 61
News Gotcha! School Kid Ambushes Trudeau [VIDEO] Jan 29 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 2
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,333 • Total comments across all topics: 278,447,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC