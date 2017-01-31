$5 million for aging BC Spca shelters
The money is set to support the society's eight-year Facilities Development and Services Plan to replace or renovate aging shelters throughout the province. "We are grateful to the Province of B.C. for their ongoing support of homeless, abused and vulnerable animals," said Craig Daniell, chief executive officer of the BC SPCA.
