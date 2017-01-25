$250,000 to get residents to grow loc...

$250,000 to get residents to grow local produce

Read more: Salmon Arm Observer

Surrounded by B.C. onions, carrots, cabbages and potatoes, B.C.'s Minister of Agriculture announced a new $250,000 investment to help more British Columbians grow local. The money will be split into 10 projects in 10 different communities with the goal of getting more B.C. residents to grow local food in 2017.

