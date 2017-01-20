2017 British Columbia election: Vanco...

2017 British Columbia election: Vancouver-Hastings riding profile

In advance of the 2017 B.C. election, we'll be profiling all 87 electoral districts in the province. Here is 1. Months before his campaign for re-election begins, NDP MLA Shane Simpson understands his riding is nobody's idea of a swing seat.

