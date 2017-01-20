2017 British Columbia election: Surrey-Panorama riding profile
In advance of the 2017 B.C. election, we'll be profiling all 87 electoral districts in the province. Here is , one of nine ridings in Surrey - and one where that will get plenty of interest between now and election day Because of huge population growth in Surrey's eastern and southern parts over the last decade, the city has gained a new seat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13)
|3 hr
|Stop Statism
|64
|MP answers questions from community
|9 hr
|Torys no better
|1
|VIDEO: Crown attempts to stay MiningWatch Canad...
|Sat
|Editor
|1
|Canada 150: David Suzuki developed a rare talen...
|Sat
|Editor
|1
|Surrey, Langley in talks for Kinder Morgan pipe...
|Sat
|Town got Hush cash
|1
|Child poverty high in Alberni Valley
|Jan 13
|Not A Victorian
|4
|eliminating deposits on bottles & cans
|Jan 11
|Stop Statism
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC