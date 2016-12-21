Year in Rearview: MLAs to host forum ...

Year in Rearview: MLAs to host forum on shelter

While BC Housing, along with city council started the initiative earlier this year to get a purpose-built shelter, the project is now in the hands of MLAs Marc Dalton and Doug Bing following their rejection of the proposed location at 21375 Lougheed Hwy. In spring, BC Housing also abandoned the conversion of the Quality Inn to a shelter, following public outcry and opposition from the MLAs.

