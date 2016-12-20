Woman gets nearly 4 years' jail for sex assault, break and enters

Two break and enters in Osoyoos and Penticton - including one during which she offered the stunned homeowner oral sex for $3 - has earned a woman a 45-month jail term. Deborah Ann Childs, 43, was sentenced Thursday in provincial court in Penticton on two counts each of break and enter and breach of curfew, plus a single count of sexual assault.

