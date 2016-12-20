What British Columbians will pay more for in 2017
ICBC, BC Hydro and Translink are all bumping their rates in 2017, and Medical Services Plan premiums will rise for more than half a million West Coasters as well. Premier Christy Clark says she's considering rejigging the way B.C.ers are taxed , including changing MSP and property taxes, but nothing concrete is in the works yet.
