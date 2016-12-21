VPD detective James Fisher charged with sexual exploitation and sex assault
Vancouver Police Detective Constable James Fisher has been charged with three counts of sexual exploitation, one count of sexual assault, one count of breach of trust and one count of attempt to obstruct justice, according to court documents obtained by CBC News.
