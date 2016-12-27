Tuesday's Okanagan forecast
Tuesday December 27, 2016 Weather forecast update at 5am: Mother Nature will keep an unsettled weather pattern in the forecast for the last week of 2016. Central and Southern areas will see the snow taper off this morning, but northern and eastern regions will see the flurries lingering through midday and afternoon.
