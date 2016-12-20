Trudeau tackles pipeline dissent in B.C.
Justin Trudeau continues to stand firm on his approval of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline, as he made the media rounds in B.C. on Tuesday. The tour comes a month after the prime minister announced on Nov. 29 that his government had green-lighted the $6.8 billion project, which will twin the existing oil pipeline from Alberta to Burnaby.
