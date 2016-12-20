Top 10 stories of 2016: A better understanding of gender issues in the valley
From Mayor Colin Basran dressing as Mayor Sugarplum and making headlines across Canada to the Central Okanagan school district creating a gender-neutral bathroom for kids, it's clear to us that sexual identity was one of the Top 10 stories of the year, both locally and beyond. We ranked it No.
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16-year-old girl 'gang raped' at rave, photos p... (Sep '10)
|21 hr
|another victim
|134
|Warmer, wet weather ahead for Lower Mainland
|Dec 20
|UK Scotland storms
|2
|Ferocious Fort McMurray wildfire voted Canadian...
|Dec 20
|Crazy
|1
|Huron Carole gets audiences into the Christmas ...
|Dec 20
|Residential Schooled
|3
|Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni...
|Dec 18
|Problem Child
|2
|Child poverty high in Alberni Valley
|Dec 18
|Problem Child
|3
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec 17
|RDL
|4
