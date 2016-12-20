'Tis the season ... to go to work: Thousands of British Columbians working Christmas Day
While many British Columbians commuted to the couch this Christmas morning, there are thousands of others who rose to the clang of an alarm clock and went to work. Ian Tostenson, CEO and president of the B.C. Restaurant and Food Services Association, said approximately 10,000 people will be working in the food and hospitality industry in Metro Vancouver on Christmas Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16-year-old girl 'gang raped' at rave, photos p... (Sep '10)
|21 hr
|another victim
|134
|Warmer, wet weather ahead for Lower Mainland
|Dec 20
|UK Scotland storms
|2
|Ferocious Fort McMurray wildfire voted Canadian...
|Dec 20
|Crazy
|1
|Huron Carole gets audiences into the Christmas ...
|Dec 20
|Residential Schooled
|3
|Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni...
|Dec 18
|Problem Child
|2
|Child poverty high in Alberni Valley
|Dec 18
|Problem Child
|3
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec 17
|RDL
|4
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC