'Tis the season for tree chipping
Money raised will help care for unwanted exotic animals. a Third Cloverdale Scouts' tree chipping will take place Jan. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cloverdale Country Market, Highway 10 and 168 St. All proceeds will go towards funding their once-in-a-lifetime trip to the Canadian Scout Jamboree, a fun-filled week of adventure at Camp Nedooae in Nova Scotia.
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pipeline may well be defeated in courts, not th...
|3 hr
|Stop Statism
|2
|Murder trial date set (May '08)
|17 hr
|Mell6200
|82
|Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni...
|Thu
|RDL
|4
|Specialty wood industry reaches out to world
|Thu
|Globe
|1
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|Dec 26
|lucky they alive
|1
|16-year-old girl 'gang raped' at rave, photos p... (Sep '10)
|Dec 24
|another victim
|134
|Warmer, wet weather ahead for Lower Mainland
|Dec 20
|UK Scotland storms
|2
