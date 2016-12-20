The year's top stories: Casinogate

Relocation of the Lake City Casino to the South Okanagan Events Centre campus was nearly derailed by the Penticton Indian Band, which withdrew its objections only after getting a piece of the action, The Herald revealed earlier this year. Few people saw it coming when the City of Penticton announced Jan. 4 it had struck an "historic agreement" with the PIB that would give the First Nation a cut of its host local community gaming grant currently worth about $160,000 annually for seemingly very little in return.

