Terry Lake sizes up next B.C. election from the sidelines
Health Minister Terry Lake will be sitting on the sidelines, but he expects the winds of political change will be one of the strongest challenges facing B.C. Premier Christy Clark's Liberal government in May's election. After serving two terms as the member of the legislature for Kamloops-North Thompson, Lake isn't running for re-election, giving him a different view of the coming campaign.
