Sparwood search and rescue team counts losses after fire
Members of the search and rescue team in Sparwood, B.C., are getting a better idea of the significant losses caused by a weekend fire. Search manager Ed Ehrler says most of the team's specialized equipment was lost early Saturday when flames tore through the building in southeastern, B.C., where the equipment was stored.
