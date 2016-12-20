Snowfall warning in effect, check roads before travelling: Environment Canada
A snowfall warning is in effect across many cities in B.C., including the Lower Mainland, Sea-to-Sky Highway, and the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt. In a set of alerts issues at 11:30 a.m., Environment Canada reports residents on the North Vancouver Island and Central Coast can expect winds up to 90 kilometres per hour Monday afternoon.
