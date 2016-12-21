Snow warnings issued for major Interior highways
There is a snowfall warning in effect for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, with total snowfall accumulations of 20 to 25 centimetres anticipated by this evening. On the Trans-Canada Highway, there is a snowfall warning from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.
