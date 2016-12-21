Senior Vancouver police detective charged with sex offences following tip from fellow officer
A veteran officer who helped put a pimp behind bars in 2014 has been arrested and now faces several sex-related charges, the Vancouver Police Department announced Thursday. James Fisher, who was a detective constable with the VPD's counter-exploitation unit, was arrested Wednesday.
