Senior Vancouver police detective cha...

Senior Vancouver police detective charged with sex offences following tip from fellow officer

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: National Post

A veteran officer who helped put a pimp behind bars in 2014 has been arrested and now faces several sex-related charges, the Vancouver Police Department announced Thursday. James Fisher, who was a detective constable with the VPD's counter-exploitation unit, was arrested Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pipeline may well be defeated in courts, not th... 8 hr Stop Statism 2
News Murder trial date set (May '08) 22 hr Mell6200 82
News Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni... Thu RDL 4
News Specialty wood industry reaches out to world Thu Globe 1
News Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm... Dec 26 lucky they alive 1
News 16-year-old girl 'gang raped' at rave, photos p... (Sep '10) Dec 24 another victim 134
News Warmer, wet weather ahead for Lower Mainland Dec 20 UK Scotland storms 2
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,228 • Total comments across all topics: 277,474,413

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC