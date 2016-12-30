Search on for 2 Vancouver men believed lost on Cypress Mountain
A vehicle found abandoned in the parking lot at Cypress Mountain has sparked a search for two Vancouver men who may be lost on the mountain. West Vancouver Police say they were contacted by Cypress staff after the vehicle was found after the park closed for the night.
