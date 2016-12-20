Safety board investigates employee struck by train in Delta rail yard
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has begun an investigation into an accident at a railway yard in Delta, B.C., that seriously injured a worker. The board says a Toronto Terminals Railway crew was performing switching operations in the Roberts Bank yard in Delta at the time.
