REPLAY: B.C. this week in video
After five days of searching on Cypress Mountain for two hikers who went missing Christmas Day, search and rescue crews has suspended the search until they receive more information. Search and rescue crews in Abbotsford continue their search with local police for a pregnant woman who went missing on Tuesday, Dec. 27, near Sevenoaks shopping mall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Now Newspaper.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pipeline may well be defeated in courts, not th...
|Dec 30
|Stop Statism
|2
|Murder trial date set (May '08)
|Dec 30
|Mell6200
|82
|Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni...
|Dec 29
|RDL
|4
|Specialty wood industry reaches out to world
|Dec 29
|Globe
|1
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|Dec 26
|lucky they alive
|1
|16-year-old girl 'gang raped' at rave, photos p... (Sep '10)
|Dec 24
|another victim
|134
|Warmer, wet weather ahead for Lower Mainland
|Dec 20
|UK Scotland storms
|2
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC