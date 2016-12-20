RCMP files: Pepper spray, Christmas Day fight and RCMP rescue injured man
At 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 24 police were called to a disturbance on Fairview Road where someone had used pepper spray in the hallway of an apartment building. Police said the person reporting the incident was extremely intoxicated on drugs, was nonsensical and uncooperative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|Mon
|lucky they alive
|1
|16-year-old girl 'gang raped' at rave, photos p... (Sep '10)
|Dec 24
|another victim
|134
|Warmer, wet weather ahead for Lower Mainland
|Dec 20
|UK Scotland storms
|2
|Ferocious Fort McMurray wildfire voted Canadian...
|Dec 20
|Crazy
|1
|Huron Carole gets audiences into the Christmas ...
|Dec 20
|Residential Schooled
|3
|Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni...
|Dec 18
|Problem Child
|2
|Child poverty high in Alberni Valley
|Dec 18
|Problem Child
|3
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC