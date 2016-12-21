Peter Julian first candidate to enter race for NDP leadership but says he's still thinking about it
British Columbia MP Peter Julian is registered as the first and only contestant in the NDP leadership race, but even he hasn't committed to run. The party confirms also his candidacy, but the putative candidate himself says he still hasn't made a final decision and won't announce it until the new year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni...
|2 hr
|RDL
|4
|Specialty wood industry reaches out to world
|10 hr
|Globe
|1
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|Dec 26
|lucky they alive
|1
|16-year-old girl 'gang raped' at rave, photos p... (Sep '10)
|Dec 24
|another victim
|134
|Warmer, wet weather ahead for Lower Mainland
|Dec 20
|UK Scotland storms
|2
|Ferocious Fort McMurray wildfire voted Canadian...
|Dec 20
|Crazy
|1
|Huron Carole gets audiences into the Christmas ...
|Dec 20
|Residential Schooled
|3
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC