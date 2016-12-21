Peter Julian first candidate to enter...

Peter Julian first candidate to enter race for NDP leadership but says he's still thinking about it

16 hrs ago

British Columbia MP Peter Julian is registered as the first and only contestant in the NDP leadership race, but even he hasn't committed to run. The party confirms also his candidacy, but the putative candidate himself says he still hasn't made a final decision and won't announce it until the new year.

British Columbia

