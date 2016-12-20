Parents of murder victim still seeking justice 8 years later
Lisa Dudley's parents Mark and Rosemarie Surakka are trying to raise money through a crowdfunding campaign to help with the costs of suing the federal and provincial governments. Dudley, 37, and her partner, Guthrie McKay, 33, were shot September 18, 2008 in the living room of her home in Mission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16-year-old girl 'gang raped' at rave, photos p... (Sep '10)
|16 hr
|another victim
|134
|Warmer, wet weather ahead for Lower Mainland
|Dec 20
|UK Scotland storms
|2
|Ferocious Fort McMurray wildfire voted Canadian...
|Dec 20
|Crazy
|1
|Huron Carole gets audiences into the Christmas ...
|Dec 20
|Residential Schooled
|3
|Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni...
|Dec 18
|Problem Child
|2
|Child poverty high in Alberni Valley
|Dec 18
|Problem Child
|3
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec 17
|RDL
|4
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC