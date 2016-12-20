Overdose prevention site pops up in Rutland

While some residents issued their displeasure to other media at the sight of a small tent and community members gathered in the cold - organizers of the pop-up site say the event went over very well. Okanagan College Professor and former NDP candidate Norah Bowman along with former Kelowna city Councillor Michelle Rule were the two who hosted the Overdose Prevention pop-up site in Rutland.

