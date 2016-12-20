Osoyoos Mountie cleared of misconduct allegations
Goyal, who has been on paid leave since the allegations arose in late 2012, has been cleared of three allegations of disgraceful or disorderly acts or conduct that could bring discredit to the force and two allegations of making false, misleading or inaccurate statements to a superior officer pertaining to an investigation. A statement was released by RCMP Deputy Commr.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Summerland Review.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warmer, wet weather ahead for Lower Mainland
|Dec 20
|UK Scotland storms
|2
|Ferocious Fort McMurray wildfire voted Canadian...
|Dec 20
|Crazy
|1
|Huron Carole gets audiences into the Christmas ...
|Dec 20
|Residential Schooled
|3
|Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni...
|Dec 18
|Problem Child
|2
|Child poverty high in Alberni Valley
|Dec 18
|Problem Child
|3
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec 17
|RDL
|4
|Merry Christmas! Government claws back dad's pa...
|Dec 15
|KHAN INCOMPETENCE
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC