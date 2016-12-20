Nursing moms asked to donate breast milk to babies in need
Reserves are running low at the BC Provincial Milk Bank, and the program is asking nursing moms to consider donating breast milk. The milk is collected from depots throughout Fraser Health communities, including in Abbotsford, and used at the neonatal intensive care units at Surrey Memorial Hospital and Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Now Newspaper.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16-year-old girl 'gang raped' at rave, photos p... (Sep '10)
|16 hr
|another victim
|134
|Warmer, wet weather ahead for Lower Mainland
|Dec 20
|UK Scotland storms
|2
|Ferocious Fort McMurray wildfire voted Canadian...
|Dec 20
|Crazy
|1
|Huron Carole gets audiences into the Christmas ...
|Dec 20
|Residential Schooled
|3
|Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni...
|Dec 18
|Problem Child
|2
|Child poverty high in Alberni Valley
|Dec 18
|Problem Child
|3
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec 17
|RDL
|4
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC