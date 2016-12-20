Much more needs to be done to confront abuse in indigenous communities: Trudeau

Lorelei Williams holds a eagle feather as she wears a T-shirt bearing the pictures of her cousin Tanya Holyk and aunt Belinda William during a news conference on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, August, 3, 2016. Much more needs to be done to confront the crime of sexual abuse of children in indigenous communities, says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who anticipates the national inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women and girls will reveal "huge issues" that must be addressed.

