Mourning parents watch CounterAttack blitz from Langley roadside
It's been five and a half years since Markita and Victor Kaulius lost their daughter to an impaired driver. "We've been given a lifetime sentence of living without our daughter - without Kassandra," said Markita, who works at the Langley RCMP and has an understanding of the justice system.
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pipeline may well be defeated in courts, not th...
|Fri
|Stop Statism
|2
|Murder trial date set (May '08)
|Fri
|Mell6200
|82
|Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni...
|Thu
|RDL
|4
|Specialty wood industry reaches out to world
|Dec 29
|Globe
|1
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|Dec 26
|lucky they alive
|1
|16-year-old girl 'gang raped' at rave, photos p... (Sep '10)
|Dec 24
|another victim
|134
|Warmer, wet weather ahead for Lower Mainland
|Dec 20
|UK Scotland storms
|2
