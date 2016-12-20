Menora lit for Hanukkah

Chabad Okanagan is hosting celebrations across the Okanagan this year, which started in Vernon on Saturday and continue tonight in Osoyoos, Tuesday in Penticton, Thursday in Salmon Arm, and Friday at Kelowna General Hospital. "Hanukkah teaches us that when you light a single candle, without being intimidated from the darkness and difficulties around you, eventually it will prevail, because light is always stronger than darkness," said Hecht.

