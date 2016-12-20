Member of Orca J-Pod found dead
The Canadian Department of Fisheries and Oceans in a press release said the 18-year-old male orca, known as J34, was found on Monday floating in the water in the Sunshine Coast area, 30 miles north of Vancouver BC. Howard Garrett from the Orca Network.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAPP-TV Yakima.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16-year-old girl 'gang raped' at rave, photos p... (Sep '10)
|16 hr
|another victim
|134
|Warmer, wet weather ahead for Lower Mainland
|Dec 20
|UK Scotland storms
|2
|Ferocious Fort McMurray wildfire voted Canadian...
|Dec 20
|Crazy
|1
|Huron Carole gets audiences into the Christmas ...
|Dec 20
|Residential Schooled
|3
|Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni...
|Dec 18
|Problem Child
|2
|Child poverty high in Alberni Valley
|Dec 18
|Problem Child
|3
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec 17
|RDL
|4
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC