Man hospitalized after being caught in avalanche in Rogers Pass
Nick Thomas was skinning up NRC Gully with a friend when he triggered the avalanche and was sent crashing over a rock band on Monday, Dec. 26. "There's not a lot to say really. It was a bit of a mis-judgement on my part," he told the Review from the hospital in Kelowna on Friday.
