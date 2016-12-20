Man charged in 2015 cyclists' deaths seeking bail
The driver linked to a fatal collision that killed two Whistler cyclists and a passenger is seeking release on bail, the accused's lawyer confirmed. Samuel Alec, 45, appeared via video in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday, Dec. 19, as his lawyer sought his release by way of review of an earlier decision shortly after his arrest to deny bail.
