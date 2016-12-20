Kelowna mother chases nursing dream through OK, UBCO

Teresa Oyer is determined to become a nurse and a recent grant from the Irving K. Barber British Columbia Scholarship Society is just fuel for her tenacity. Oyer, a mother of four grown children and grandmother to five, is in her third year of a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program that began at Okanagan College and now has her attending UBC Okanagan .

